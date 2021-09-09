South Dakota leaders speak out against Biden’s vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s top politicians are tweeting out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate that would affect nearly 100 million Americans.

The proposal from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or test weekly for the virus. This would also include health facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid.

On Thursday Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that if the proposed rule goes into effect, she would be suing President Biden.

South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021

Congressman Dusty Johnson tweeted that while he believes in the vaccine, he also believes in a limited federal government.

The president's action crosses the line. I believe in the vaccine, but I also believe in a limited federal government. Effectively, this is a national vaccine mandate. Our federal government has never done this before, and it should not do so now. — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) September 9, 2021

Senator John Thune shared a similar stance to Johnson saying “I’m vaccinated. I encourage others to get vaccinated. But President Biden’s vaccine mandate is extreme government overreach that South Dakotans won’t stand for.”

The federal government should NOT be forcing private citizens to get vaccinated. Period. I’m vaccinated. I encourage others to get vaccinated. But President Biden’s vaccine mandate is extreme government overreach that South Dakotans won’t stand for. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 10, 2021

Senator Mike Rounds has yet to weigh in on the vaccine mandate.

Currently, South Dakota has a school vaccine mandate (13-28-7.1.) that requires children to be vaccinated against poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, rubeola, rubella, mumps, tetanus, meningitis, and varicella to attend school or early childhood programs. It does allow for medical and religious exemptions.