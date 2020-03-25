1  of  2
South Dakota lawmaker remains in critical condition; wife now tested for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Representative Bob Glanzer, who is suffering from the coronavirus, was airlifted from Huron Regional Medical Center to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Glanzer is currently in critical, but stable condition in ICU.

His son Tom Glanzer tells KELOLAND News that the family was told by the health system that his father was the first COVID-19 patient to be treated at Avera. Tom Glanzer says his father was given an anti-malaria drug and that his oxygen levels were improving, although he had a difficult night Tuesday.

Bob’s wife Penny is recovering from breast cancer surgery earlier this month. She was feeling flu-like symptoms and is currently hospitalized in Huron.

Bob and Penny Glanzer

She has been tested for COVID-19, but the results are not back yet. Tom Glanzer says his family has been overwhelmed by the number of people who have reached out to him with support after sharing his father’s condition.

