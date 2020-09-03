South Dakota K-12 schools to get more money from CARES Act

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public and private schools will receive an additional $500 per student in new funding, for a total of $75 million, from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the additional money for education on Thursday.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, updated guidance from the United States Department of Treasury was released on Wednesday. The CRF was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The guidance means tribal governments can choose to make a similar payment to tribal and BIE schools.

The CARES Act provided $1.25 billion in funding to the state of South Dakota; the new funding will come from that money. South Dakota’s K-12 schools also received $41 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary & Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds.

An additional $5.7 million will be awarded from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Funds at a future date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests