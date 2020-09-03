South Dakota K-12 schools to get more money from CARES Act

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public and private schools will receive an additional $500 per student in new funding, for a total of $75 million, from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the additional money for education on Thursday.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, updated guidance from the United States Department of Treasury was released on Wednesday. The CRF was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The guidance means tribal governments can choose to make a similar payment to tribal and BIE schools.

The CARES Act provided $1.25 billion in funding to the state of South Dakota; the new funding will come from that money. South Dakota’s K-12 schools also received $41 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary & Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds.

An additional $5.7 million will be awarded from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Funds at a future date.