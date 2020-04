PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- With 187 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem says the state is in a very fluid situation. This caveat was shared before she released projections for how the virus will impact the state in what she described as a "palms-up conversation" with South Dakotans.

She said the numbers and projections are all agreed by medical experts from Avera, Sanford and Monument health care systems. She reminded people 80 percent of the patients who get the virus will show no or limited symptoms.