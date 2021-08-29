South Dakota health officials: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 168 people are in South Dakota hospitals tonight, some facing death and others struggling just to breathe.

The COVID-19 virus has been adapting, and now the Delta variant is targeting younger people who for one reason or another have not been vaccinated.

Health officials expect the number of people in the hospital to rise even higher. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rydson says it’s not the trend she wanted to see.

“Right now what we are seeing is that 93 percent of the people that are in the hospital are people that are unvaccinated, when we look at folks who are passing away from Covid that’s 95 percent of them are unvaccinated,” Malsam-Rydson said.

The Delta variant is targeting younger people, especially those who don’t have the antibodies to fight it off.

Malsam-Rysdon says the vaccines are proven to be safe and effective, and the quickest way out of the pandemic is for more people to get vaccinated.

