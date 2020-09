SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, which in April became the top coronavirus hotspot in America, has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced a fine of $13,494 to the Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation. The inspection date is listed April 20 to Sept. 2. The fine is for "one general duty clause for failing to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm."