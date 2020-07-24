South Dakota federal coronavirus funds go to law enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has used a part of federal coronavirus relief funds for law enforcement.

So far, the state has used $4.5 million to pay salaries and benefits in the Department of Public Safety, which mostly went to highway patrol officers.

The money sent by Congress was part of a $2.2 trillion relief package to various states. But the funds came with the stipulation they be used to address the pandemic and unused funds would be returned at the end of the year.

The decision of Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to use the money to pay salaries for law enforcement officers drew questions this week from legislators on a committee auditing the budget. They wondered what portion of police officers’ salaries should be justified as addressing the pandemic.

Treasury guidance on using the funding says, “payroll costs for public health and public safety employees are payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

