South Dakota doctor’s group supports statewide mask mandate

A South Dakota doctor’s group has shifted its position from calling on people to “mask up” to supporting a statewide mask mandate.

The South Dakota State Medical Association was the leading group behind the campaign, “Mask Up South Dakota,” in late October.

The organization is now supporting a statewide mandate, as well as smaller community mandates for masks, saying just asking for people to wear masks isn’t going far enough.

“However, there has been a change in the last few weeks, actually the last month, where we’ve really seen our numbers escalating. We’ve also seen our hospitals fill up. And I’m in a rural community and we’re having challenges here finding beds for patients to be transferred out. Sometimes we kind of have to shift gears,” Dr. Robert Summerer, with the South Dakota State Medical Association said.

The medical association points to the CDC data that shows wearing a mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19.