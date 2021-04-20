South Dakota Department of Health, hospital representatives to hold meeting at 2 p.m.

Updated at 2:26:

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon started today’s conference by going over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan: 53% of all South Dakotans 16 and over have received at least 1 dose. She’s encouraging people to chose to become vaccinated. She says the COVID-19 vaccine is available across the state and encourages people to sign up.

Malsam-Rysdon says she wants to see 70% of the population vaccinated. Malsam-Rysdon added that she expects vaccines to be available for more school aged children in the future.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says there’s been zero cases of blood clots from the J&J vaccine administered in South Dakota.

Dr. Wilde with Sanford Health says the path back to normal life means reducing COVID-19 cases and stopping COVID-19 variants. He said the vaccine is the best way to do that. He calls the vaccine “a shot of hope.”

Dr. Heather Spies, who specializes in women’s health, endorsed the COVID-19 vaccines for women expecting to have children. She says COVID-19 causes increased risks for pregnant women. She says the COVID-19 vaccine does not impact fertility.

Avera Dr. David Basel says the average age of positive tests continues to get lower. In March, 40 was the average of positive cases for Avera COVID-19 tests.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health is holding a meeting in Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion on Tuesday.

KELOLAND News will be at the conference, and we will ask them about how the vaccine distribution is going and how they plan to reach more people.

Representatives from all three major hospitals in South Dakota will be present.

