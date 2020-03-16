South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily tests results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each day, the South Dakota Department of Health plans to update the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state along with negative test results and pending tests.

As of Monday, the state health lab conducts all the tests in one day and updates the results on the state’s website at COVID.sd.gov. Officials say the number of people being tested does not reflect the level of risk to the public in the state.

This web page is a running update as test numbers are reported by the Department of Health each day.

Monday, March 16

On Monday, the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases went up to 10 total. One new positive case was announced by the Department of Health. The new positive case is in Minnehaha County. The person is a man in his 20s. The state also announced the number of negative tests climbed to 494 and zero pending cases.

Sunday, March 15

The South Dakota Department of Health posted Sunday that there have been no new positive cases in the state. However, the number of negative tests went from 182 on Saturday to 327 on Sunday, with 6 cases pending.

Saturday, March 14

South Dakota’s Department of Health announced there were no new positive cases. The negative tests climbed to 182, with three cases pending.

Friday, March 13

The Department of Health updated numbers with one new positive case and 46 negative tests and 11 pending tests. The new positive case came from McCook County.

Thursday, March 12

No new positive or negative test results were announced. Gov. Kristi Noem announced there were 41 pending tests.

Wednesday, March 11

Gov. Noem announced there were three more COVID-19 positive tests. Two were in Minnehaha County and one in Bon Homme County.

Tuesday, March 10

The first positive test results were released by Gov. Noem in the afternoon. Tuesday, officials reported five presumptive positive COVID-19 cases including one death possibly linked to the strain of Coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said presumptive positive cases are to be treated as if they are confirmed cases.

One death was also possibly linked to COVID-19. A 60 to 69 year old Pennington County man tested positive for the illness and also had underlying medical conditions.

Three men — one from Beadle County, one from Charles Mix County and one from Minnehaha County — were announced. One woman from Davison County was announced as well.