SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has delivered the first batch of free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The DOH says 187-thousand kits arrived in Pierre and were shipped to locations in both East and West River.

Officials are prioritizing long-term care facilities.

The health department expects the complete order of one million tests will be available in all kinds of locations like courthouses, airports, schools, and pharmacies over the next two weeks.