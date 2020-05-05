South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased to 24 in South Dakota, after three more deaths were confirmed by the state department of health on Tuesday.

On Monday, Good Samaritan officials confirmed six more residents have died at the Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. A total of 13 residents have died at the village. All together 97 residents and staff members have tested positive. Many of those staff members have recovered and are now back at work.

Deaths reported by the DOH are at 24. The three new deaths reported Tuesday were all woman listed in the 80+ age range.

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 802, a decrease of 15 from Monday (817).

There are now 2,721 total positive cases, up 53 from Monday (2,668). Recoveries reached 1,895, up 65 from Monday (1,830). There were more recoveries than new cases announced Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations are at 75, up six from Monday (69). Total hospitalizations are now at 220, up nine from Monday (211).

Negative tests are now at 16,301, up from Monday (16,045). A total of 309 tests were reported on Tuesday, up from Monday (296).

