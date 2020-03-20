South Dakota COVID-19 test results on Friday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers are the same as Thursday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. As of noon on Friday, the only part of the page that’s changed is the date.

There are still 14 positive cases, 663 negative cases and 270 pending cases in South Dakota.

The state says it expects to released updated case numbers later in the day.

This comes a day after the state had three new positive cases, all in Beadle County. With that number of new cases in one area, state health investigators are now talking with patients to look at the possibility South Dakota could have community spread cases.

