South Dakota COVID-19 case update: Positive cases rise to 988, 120 new cases announced, 114 new in Minnehaha County
WATCH LIVE at 2:45 p.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem COVID-19 update

Positive COVID-19 cases rise to 988; 120 new cases announced, 114 in Minnehaha County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest coronavirus update from the South Dakota Department of Health increased the state’s total positive cases to 988. 

On Tuesday, the state announced 120 more positive cases, Monday (868). Minnehaha County, home to more than half of the state’s cases, had 114 more positive cases for a total of 768, up from Monday (654). 

Recoveries also continue to increase, with a total of 261 announced Tuesday, up 54 from Monday (207). Minnehaha County has 120 recoveries, up from Monday (76).  

Active cases climbed to 721, up from Monday (655). The have been 8,308 negative tests, up from Monday (8,134). 

Cumulative hospitalizations are at 45, up from Monday (44). Deaths remained at six.

On Monday, the state said there 350 cases of employees at Smithfield.

