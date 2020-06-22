South Dakota cities and counties set to receive $200 million in funding for COVID-related expenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic wages on, cities and counties across South Dakota are set to receive some much-needed funding for COVID-related expenses.

South Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal funding through the CARES Act.

“We’re here today to announce that $200 million of those dollars will be allocated to our cities and our counties going forward,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Sioux Falls will have access to $41.5 million.

“We have been documenting from day one what our expenses have been as a result of COVID related costs and we’ll use what we need and what we don’t, we won’t,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The funds solve a need for Sioux Falls, but Mayor TenHaken encourages residents to continue supporting local businesses.

“I think this is a nice shot in the arm from the city’s standpoint, but this is for the city, now we have to make sure we’re giving the same shot in the arm to our retailers and our local businesses by supporting them,” TenHaken said.

Minnehaha County will receive $13 million. Sheriff Mike Milstead says his office encountered additional expenses while finding housing for vulnerable populations as well as fellow officers.

“Didn’t want to go home because they live with their folks or they have their wife and kids, so they worked to provide adequate housing for officers that would be exposed,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

Governor Kristi Noem says the state budget is in better shape than anticipated, but doesn’t have a full picture of COVID-19’s impact on businesses and families just yet.

“We’re going going to start to see the real impact of this virus in the coming days and we could feel it for up to one to two years,” Noem said.

The allotment of funding for each South Dakota city and county will be based on U.S. census data. Governor Noem will be in Rapid City Tuesday, and Huron and Aberdeen on Wednesday.