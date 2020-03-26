South Dakota adds 5 positive COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health released new COVID-19 case numbers for the state.

There are five additional positive cases in the state with 125 tests pending at the state health lab. The positive count stands at 46 now; the state says 16 people have recovered.

On Wednesday, South Dakota announced its first double-digit jump in positive COVID-19 cases, while the number of recovered cases increased to 13.

There were 11 new positive cases, making the total for the state 41.

