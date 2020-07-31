Smithfield, OSHA reach agreement on sharing information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Smithfield Foods and federal workplace safety investigators have reached an agreement over sharing information on a coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield’s pork processing plant in South Dakota.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating an outbreak at Smithfield’s plant in Sioux Falls.

Over 850 workers were infected with COVID-19 in March and April.

The federal government in June had subpoenaed South Dakota’s Department of Health for details on the outbreak. But the company asked a federal judge to quash the subpoena.

The federal government and Smithfield have asked a federal judge to dismiss the matter.

