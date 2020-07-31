Smithfield, OSHA reach agreement on sharing information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Smithfield Foods and federal workplace safety investigators have reached an agreement over sharing information on a coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield’s pork processing plant in South Dakota.
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating an outbreak at Smithfield’s plant in Sioux Falls.
Over 850 workers were infected with COVID-19 in March and April.
The federal government in June had subpoenaed South Dakota’s Department of Health for details on the outbreak. But the company asked a federal judge to quash the subpoena.
The federal government and Smithfield have asked a federal judge to dismiss the matter.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 80 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 130; Active cases at 873The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose by one to 130, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health.
- Smithfield, OSHA reach agreement on sharing informationSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Smithfield Foods and federal workplace safety investigators have reached an agreement over sharing information on a coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield’s pork processing plant in South Dakota.
- State doctor group disagrees with Gov. Noem’s stance on students wearing face masksThe SDSMA disagrees with Gov. Noem’s stance on requiring children to wear face masks in schools.