Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribal headquarters and school temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Students on the Lake Traverse Reservation will be distance learning this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to Tribal Chairman Delbert Hopkins Jr., the tribe decided to shut down the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Headquarters and the tribal school, Tiospa Zina, this week.

Hopkins posted on Twitter that the tribal headquarters will be closed until Friday, March 12.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, we've decided to shutdown Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Headquarters to the public for the week of March 5-12. Our Tribal school, Tiospa Zina, was closed for deep cleaning last Friday and will switch to distance learning this coming week as well. — Delbert Hopkins Jr. (@SwoChairman) March 7, 2021

The tribal school was closed for deep cleaning on Friday, March 5 and students will be in distance learning this week.