Sioux Falls woman vaccinated during pregnancy now glad she did

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CDC is now recommending pregnant people be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s a change from earlier guidance that only suggested pregnant people get vaccinated.

Jack Gabriel Nietert Laskowski entered the world in the middle of a pandemic. Now just weeks old he’s healthy and growing. His mom and dad, Melissa and Ken decided to get the vaccine when she was 14 weeks pregnant.

“We know that women who are pregnant are immunocompromised as well and the risk of preterm birth is there and so it was a choice that we made and so, we felt really good,” Melissa said.

“I know it can be scary it can be a scary thing to decide if you want the vaccine or not but for us the decision was really about what is the safest thing for our family to do,” Ken Said.

Melissa was part of the 23-percent of pregnant people who are vaccinated. The CDC would like to see that percentage increase and here’s why: Now that doctors have had time to see the impact of COVID on pregnant people they find that unvaccinated mothers are more likely.

“To be hospitalized, more likely to need care in an intensive care unit, more likely to have to be on a ventilator and more likely to die,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson the Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Emory University.

The CDC now says the vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, they show no increased risk of miscarriage and there are no safety concerns for the baby.

There are actually two reasons Melissa feels so strongly about the vaccine, number one, she’s a mom and she wants to protect her family, and number two she’s a health care professional herself.

And as a Physician’s Assistant, she knows all too well what COVID can do to people.

“Unfortunately I’ve seen people pass away from it, and it’s a horrible horrible death, and not everybody gets as sick, but I think that’s what’s really concerning about this Delta variant is that it is affecting people who are healthy,” Melissa said.

In the end, Ken and Melissa say their decision to be vaccinated while pregnant came down to one simple thought.

“I wanted to know that I did everything I could to protect him and to protect our family.”