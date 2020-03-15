Sioux Falls shoppers react to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health list nine positive COVID-19 cases in the state. They are in seven counties. Each county has one positive case, except Minnehaha County, which has three. In light of this outbreak, some people might be doing some extra shopping.

Space on the shelves might be a common sight.

“A lot of places are out of toilet paper, paper towels, especially hand sanitizer. You can’t get hand sanitizer if you tried,” Sioux Falls shopper Diane Deyoung said.

Stores running out of items like those have been a common topic on social media this week.

“The people hear one thing and they think something and then they just panic. I mean, I’m just stocking up on things I usually buy,” Sioux Falls shopper Chuck McDauel said.

Shoppers Diane Deyoung and Chuck McDauel say they aren’t panicking just yet, though.

“I worry about things and I’m concerned about, but I’m not going to freak out, I guess, just yet,” Deyoung said.

“I don’t know that much about it, but it seems that, from what I’ve heard, it’s highly contagious. You know, you can get it just from shaking hands,” McDauel said.

So what advice do they have for staying calm?

“Just take it one day at a time and wash your hands a lot, but don’t freak out,” Deyoung said.

“Just try and get the facts. Don’t listen to any hype, don’t listen to gossip or whatever, you know. Just try and get the facts and that’s probably the best you can do,” McDauel said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says in a statement that hoarding is not needed, and that you should just buy what you need. He also says people should reach out to go on a grocery run for those who need the help.