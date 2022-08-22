SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls schools are no longer required to notify parents when there is a positive COVID-19 test in the building.

That’s just one of many changes that have been updated on the Continue to Learn Plan now available online. The plan has undergone numerous updates in accordance with parent and staff feedback as well as guidance from the Center for Disease Control.

Other changes to the plan include:

Spacing expectations between students have been removed.

Face coverings will be available but the decision to wear one will be left up to the student and their family.

The removal of “quarantine language” for close contacts.

Removal of statements that children under the age of five are not eligible for vaccinations.

The full list of changes as well as the updated Continue to Learn plan can be found here.