Sioux Falls School District to start online education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The district school buildings will remain closed this coming week, but starting on Tuesday, the district will begin its remote learning initiative.

Students will be contacted by their individual teachers on Monday about those specific plans. Much of the remote learning will be delivered using technology.

“We’ll have some teachers this week that have some expectations, and a lot of those expectations will be driven electronically. So that’ll be a methodology that our teachers use that they don’t ordinarily use every day,” Brian Maher said.

