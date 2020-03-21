1  of  18
Closings & Delays
Baltic Lutheran Church Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Chancellor Reformed Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Eureka School District Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Life Church Pleasant Township Prairie Hills Covenant Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Savers Thrift Store St Vincent de Paul - Holy Innocent Diaper Ministry United Church of Canistota Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA

Sioux Falls School District to start online education

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The district school buildings will remain closed this coming week, but starting on Tuesday, the district will begin its remote learning initiative.

Students will be contacted by their individual teachers on Monday about those specific plans. Much of the remote learning will be delivered using technology.

“We’ll have some teachers this week that have some expectations, and a lot of those expectations will be driven electronically. So that’ll be a methodology that our teachers use that they don’t ordinarily use every day,” Brian Maher said.

Coming up Saturday on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., KELOLAND will show you how the district is working to ensure that all students will be able to access the needed materials to learn remotely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss