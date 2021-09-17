Sioux Falls School District to provide COVID-19 test kits to students and staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has provided the Sioux Falls School District with COVID-19 home test kits for students.

The tests, which will only be provided to students and staff with symptoms, will provide results within 10 minutes.

An adult must pick up the test kits for elementary and middle school students. Parent or guardian permission is needed for high school students to bring a test kit home. The adult picking up the test kit must be asymptomatic and a mask is encouraged.

The results, whether positive or negative, should be reported to a healthcare provider, the district recommends. The district also asks that families notify a school administrator or nurse on the date the student can return.

