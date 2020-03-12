Sioux Falls School District taking extra steps in keeping students healthy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday morning, the NAIA tournament came to an abrupt end at the Pentagon… the threat of the Coronavirus also cancelled March Madness and delayed the start of Major League Baseball. Starting Thursday night, South Dakota’s high school basketball tournament is limiting fans. And, Ohio’s governor is closing every K-12 school in the state for at least three weeks.

Here in South Dakota, West Central and Wagner schools are closed for the rest of the week. Other districts – including Sioux Falls – are limiting activities and visitors.

South Dakota’s largest district is also taking extra steps to keep students safe and healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday, the Sioux Falls School District announced its reducing access to schools and suspending non-essential activities in an effort to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

The District is working closely with the State Health Department.

“City and state health officials. Been in contact with them in the weeks leading up to this week on a daily and sometimes more frequent basis than that. So, they have been really helpful in the guidance that they have given us in handling this,” Health Services Supervisor Molly Satter said.

The school district wants to remind people of the simple measures you can take to keep yourself healthy.

“We’re actually working with staff to increase the number of opportunities students have to wash their hands. We’ve provided staff with videos on hand washing, information to increase that, making sure they’re doing it properly,” Satter said.

Laura Raeder, the principal at Lincoln High School, says custodians are also cleaning thoroughly each night with hospital-grade chemicals.

“It is still flu season too. So, I think we’re pretty sensitive to making sure doorknobs and the high frequency areas are cleaned. However, I think that’s something we do normally because we do have a high population here,” Lincoln High School Principal Laura Raeder said.

There are still measures being discussed, though, including ways the school district might promote social distancing in the classroom. Superintendent Brian Maher wants to remind everyone that the District isn’t alone in these decisions, though.

“We’re getting advice, we’re getting wisdom, we’re getting suggestions from a lot of different places that we trust,” Superintendent Brian Maher said.

The Sioux Falls School District is also limiting entrance into the schools to only students and staff.

The District plans to keep the community updated daily with new information.