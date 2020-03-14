Sioux Falls School District providing free lunches at six locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is providing free lunches at six school sites.

The district posted on Facebook Saturday morning that there will be six locations open for free lunches Monday-Wednesday.

The grab-and-go sack lunches will be available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for any child ages 1-18.

Sites for lunches:

Laura B. Anderson Elementary: 1600 N Wayland Place

Hawthorne Elementary: 601 N Spring Avenue

Hayward Elementary: 400 N Valley View Road

Anne Sullivan Elementary: 3701 E 3rd Street

Terry Redlin Elementary: 1721 E Austin Street

Lowell Elementary: 710 W 18th Street

The District asks that families only send healthy members to pick the food up.