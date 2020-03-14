1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Sioux Falls School District providing free lunches at six locations

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is providing free lunches at six school sites.

The district posted on Facebook Saturday morning that there will be six locations open for free lunches Monday-Wednesday.

The grab-and-go sack lunches will be available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for any child ages 1-18.

Sites for lunches:

  • Laura B. Anderson Elementary: 1600 N Wayland Place
  • Hawthorne Elementary: 601 N Spring Avenue
  • Hayward Elementary: 400 N Valley View Road
  • Anne Sullivan Elementary: 3701 E 3rd Street
  • Terry Redlin Elementary: 1721 E Austin Street
  • Lowell Elementary: 710 W 18th Street

The District asks that families only send healthy members to pick the food up.

