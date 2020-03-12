Sioux Falls public schools in ‘quasi-quarantine,’ according to superintendent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is cancelling after-school activities ranging from sporting events, to concerts to field trips because of the coronavirus.

Essentially, any activity that brings the general public in contact with students. However, certain in-school events like sports practice and fine arts rehearsals will still be a go, for now.

Only students and staff will be allowed inside school buildings throughout the Sioux Falls School District. Starting now, the buildings will be off limits to parents.

“What we’ve done, I suppose, is somewhat of a quasi-quarantine, we’re closing our doors to the extent that we can,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher said.

Superintendent Brian Maher says concerns about the coronavirus have him thinking more about having to eventually close schools altogether.

“I don’t think it’s imminent, I don’t think it’s tomorrow. But I would tell you Tuesday, I didn’t think we would be canceling our after-school activities, either,” Maher said.

Maher says students would lose a sense of normalcy if school gets cancelled.

“I’m really nervous for a school closing, a potential for closing, and what we’ll do for our marginalized students, many of them count on us for their nutritional needs as well as their educational needs,” Maher said.

One of the events being canceled is tonight’s public meeting on school boundaries. Superintendent Maher isn’t sure whether coronavirus will ultimately delay a final decision on those boundaries.

“If this issue persists, time’s on our side. That’s the good news. The bad news is people have things they want to tell us and we want to listen and we’re not able to do that tonight,” Maher said.

Maher says another school boundaries meeting scheduled for Monday will likely be cancelled as well. Maher says the goal is to eventually hold all of the meetings that have been scheduled, but that could push up against the time frame of putting a final plan before the school board in April.