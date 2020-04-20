Sioux Falls officials to push for extending current ordinances as city prepares for mid-May COVID-19 peak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rather than proceeding with a request for a stay-at-home order, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city is now looking at extending some ordinances already in place and adding resources for businesses.

TenHaken said Sioux Falls is 11th in cases per capita in the nation.

TenHaken said active cases have flattened in the last three days and the hospitalization rate has remained low. He says the city is entering the response phrase and moving out of the preparing phase.

He emphasizes that just because there isn’t a stay-at-home order doesn’t mean everything is fine. He says people need to continue with social distancing measures. TenHaken says COVID-19 cases aren’t expected to peak in Sioux Falls until mid-May.

To help with slowing the spread, the city is launching a program it is calling SOAR, which will feature training for larger businesses and employers. TenHaken says the health department will work with management at those entities on how to monitor people entering buildings for illness, steps to take to clean and more. TenHaken says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released some new information to help with that.

TenHaken says while it’s hard to believe, we’ve only been talking about COVID-19 for about a month. He anticipates the next month will be even harder for people in the city.

To that point, he’s encouraging everyone to maintain healthy habits. He is starting a walking/running program for the people to log 100 miles over the next 100 days.

