Sioux Falls nursing home with three COVID-10 patients taking more action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With three residents suffering from COVID-19, Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community is preparing for the possibility of more.

Avera is readying an isolated wing for COVID-19 patients that will open on Monday.

We’re going to be bringing the COVID patients, or suspected COVID patients, to the individual isolated wing to try to help reduce the spread. Dr. Joseph Rees, Avera Health Geriatrician

One patient not doing as well

Of the three residents who have tested positive, the symptoms can greatly vary.

“It changes every day. Some things you see with COVID-19 is maybe one day you’re doing very well and the next day, you’re not doing very well. Currently I think those residents are doing okay. One of them is having a little more severe illness,” Rees said.

Avera believes the virus must have come from an employee because it stopped visitors from coming into the building nearly three weeks ago. Dr. Rees stresses the need for social isolation by everyone in order to protect health care workers.

Residents have meals in rooms; using iPads to connect with family

Price of Peace residents have been isolated in their rooms and community dining has ended.

They are able to use iPads to talk with loved ones and friends outside of the facility.

Residents and employees are being monitored daily for symptoms. People who are being sent home from rehabilitation at Prince of Peace are being told to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of the virus.