Sioux Falls nursing home does extensive COVID-19 testing

Last week KELOLAND News first brought you the story of a handful of nursing home residents and employees of the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village testing positive for COVID-19.

Those numbers jumped dramatically over the weekend to 24 residents and 19 employees who now have the virus.

The Good Samaritan Society, which merged with Sanford Health last year, has 269 facilities in 24 states. Its worst outbreak of COVID-19 until now was in Blaine, Washington, just north of Seattle, with 16 residents sick with the virus.

“We’ve had cases in other facilities, but we’re not seeing the numbers we’ve had in Sioux Falls. Some that could be because of aggressive testing procedures we put in place.” Good Samaritan Society President, Randy Bury said.

Over the weekend, using resources at Sanford Lab, Good Samaritan tested every resident and employee at the Sioux Falls Village.

“I think it’s always better to know. We did find some of these residents that were asymptomatic that we didn’t know about,” Bury said.

The two dozen positive residents have been moved to their own wing, along with caretakers who will only be working with them.

“Medically I think they’re very stable; doing well. I think there was one resident who has significant health issues in addition to COVID where that’s not the case,” Bury said.

The 19 employees who tested positive are recovering at home and none have been hospitalized.

With Smithfield being the nation’s number one hot spot for COVID-19, we asked if there was a connection,

Kennecke: Do you link this back to Smithfield at all?

Bury: I think that’s the question and we just don’t know the answer today.

Good Samaritan says while it can’t know for sure, it does believe residents were exposed from employees because of visitation restrictions in place.

Photo Courtesy: Good Samaritan Society/resident gets a visitor

At the same time it recognizes the dedication and risk to employees who care for patients.

“The staff are really the ones that are the heroes. They’re the ones that are getting up every morning and going into these facilities and taking care of these residents,” Bury said.

Photo Courtesy: Good Samaritan Society/bulletin board of thank-you notes

Good Samaritan says out of its 18,000 employees, fewer than 100 have tested positive. Good Samaritan says nationwide, three residents have died at its facilities. None of them have been in our area.