Sioux Falls Mayor: COVID-19 situation changing quickly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review, realign and reassess. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says those are the steps that he and city staff are following as new information on COVID-19 is confirmed.

As of Friday morning, he said Minnehaha and Lincoln County have 71 positive cases. He said more cases will be announced later in the day.

TenHaken said cases will continue to grow and grow. He said the city is focusing on flattening the curve for when those caseloads continue to grow.

“The steps we are taking now have to be realistically sustainable,” TenHaken said, noting he agrees with Gov. Kristi Noem on that regarding stay at home orders. “You can do too much, too soon.”

TenHaken says he has recently seen good, accurate and confident data about the steps the city can take to slow the spread of the virus. He says the city is considering different levels of action. He stressed the actions are not “knee-jerk” reactions.

On shelter in place and stay at home orders, TenHaken said the city is using the three Rs (review, reassess and realign). Officials review what happens on information from hours ago. They then reassess where everything is at and realign priorities.

He said the city has a plan for shelter in place if that becomes necessary. To put into effect, it would take six days from first reading until the city council could pass it.

TenHaken says data from the city shows social distancing is being followed. He says traffic in Sioux Falls is down 30 percent.

On Saturday, TenHaken said he’s going to four or five kids’ houses who created artwork in their windows. He called the art project a “home run.”

TenHaken is calling for more civility during this challenging time. He asks that people look for solutions, not point at problems.

He shared there is a need for blood donors in the community, as many of the regulars at the blood banks haven’t been donation. He’s calling for people to donate blood and said he may donate himself Friday.

Keep reading