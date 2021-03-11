Sioux Falls man shares story of long battle with COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has a message one year after COVID-19 arrived in South Dakota. He says it’s real, it can kill you and he feels lucky he survived.

Matt Tobin and his wife Tara can enjoy a leisurely walk in their Sioux Falls neighborhood. He’s back to work as the Managing Director of the South Dakota Trust Company. But almost 4 months ago their lives were very different, Matt was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was getting home health care through Sanford.

“Around noon that day we did a video visit through the Sanford network, and he through a series of questions and observing me, knowing that my oxygen levels were low he said you need to get to the emergency room,” said Tobin.

He believes if he hadn’t gone to the hospital he might not have made it though the night.

“I had this episode, I don’t really even know how to describe it, but I really had trouble breathing, I had trouble breathing even with supplemental oxygen, it just felt like somebody was pressing down or sitting on top of your chest and you’re gasping for air,” Tobin said.

Doctors started Matt on infusion therapies and his breathing improved enough to avoid being put on a ventilator. Matt spent 8 days in the hospital.

His recovery at home has been steady but slow. Fighting both mental and physical fatigue. He remembers the first time he tried to drive a car to a nearby drug store.

“I got out here on 69th street and could not make sense of the car light, brake lights, stop lights and that was probably the first time I really became aware of what they call brain fog,” said Tobin.

Matt says he and his family were always cautious, but looking back he now realizes he didn’t really know how serious COVID-19 could be.

“When I found out I had COVID, I first thought, okay, I’ll just take my turn, let’s get it over with and move on. And you know I look back and think what a ridiculous attitude I had but it’s a crazy virus,” he said.

Things are mostly back to normal, he gives a lot of credit to the doctors and nurses who cared for him throughout his illness.

“Without them, I don’t know if I would be sitting here having this conversation with you, so grateful to be here.”

Tara got COVID-19, soon after Matt, but had very mild symptoms. Matt says he’s close to being back to normal but has an appointment coming up to have his lungs checked for damage the virus may have caused.