Sioux Falls man builds social distance snowman outside of 90-year-old mother’s window

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man made the most of our snowfall by creating a sidewalk greeting to his mother.

It’s a gesture in this age of Coronavirus that will melt your heart.

“I just feel so bad for her,” Craig Spencer said.

Spencer can’t visit his 90-year-old mother Josephine at Touchmark at All Saints. So he built this snowman, named Frosty, as a cold-weather companion outside her window.

“Touchmark is doing a great job trying to keep them free of COVID, but I thought, ‘Gosh, I think we need to have Frosty outside the window,'” Spencer said.

Building Frosty is getting Spencer out of spring cleaning at his home. The snowman’s dapper apparel was going to be thrown out anyway.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to try and not get roped into cleaning out closets with my wife. But at least we got rid of some of that junk today out here with Frosty,” Spencer said.

While too much sunshine can be fatal to Frosty, Spencer wanted to brighten the day of his mother and others in the neighborhood.

“I’ve gotten caught up in the COVID-19 thing like everybody else and it kind of gets you down and I’ve had more fun today making Frosty here for my mom and people are driving by, honking their horns, giving us the thumbs-up, staff people are coming to the window waving,” Spencer said.

The only grin beaming more brightly than Frosty’s was Josephine’s, safe and smiling from behind her window.