Sioux Falls looks to Florida to help flatten the curve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is collecting data from other cities across the country about how they’re trying to flatten the curve.

Sioux Falls public health director Jill Franken identified Fargo, Omaha, and even Tallahassee, Florida as peer communities when discussing COVID-19 at Wednesday’s city briefing.

“Knowing the number of cases is fine, but when you have a state that’s 800-plus thousand versus several million in another state, you have to start looking at it on a per capita basis and that’s what we’re doing as well,” Jill Franken said.

As of March 30, Sioux Falls, including all of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, checks in at 13 cases per 100,000 people. Omaha is at 20, while Tallahassee is at just 6 and a half.

“We’re really watching Tallahassee because their first case was actually identified the day after our first case was identified,” Franken said.

Franken says Tallahassee limited public gatherings on day one and closed schools on day six, but that was just the beginning.

“No alcohol sales on day seven of their cases being identified, they closed city buildings on day 13, and they had a stay at home ordinance or curfew on day 14,” Franken said.

When comparing Sioux Falls to Tallahassee, Franken sees the curfew as a significant difference.

I think that for Tallahassee that was the biggest change they made was a curfew, compared to what we’re doing already,” Franken said.

City leaders say they will continue to gather information and do what’s best for Sioux Falls.

“We’ve done quite a bit already. When you look at what other communities have done, we’ve done those things already. There’s just a couple more things that could possibly get us to hunker down a little bit more, but those are decisions we’ll be making over the next couple days and bringing forward to the city council,” Franken said.