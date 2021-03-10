Sioux Falls looks back at one year since pandemic began

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today marks one year since South Dakota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, including the state’s first death. The Sioux Falls Mayor along with representatives from Sanford and Avera spoke about what has happened over the last year with the pandemic.

“I have a level of optimism right now in the community that I haven’t had in a long time,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Tenhaken says it’s hard to imagine our world pre-COVID. He says the last year has been tough on everyone but things are moving in the right direction.

Avera’s Chief Medical Officer says it’s been a year of challenges and changes. Dr. Mike Elliot says the hospitals worked together and made strides in areas like telemedicine, home care, and information hotlines. As for moving forward, vaccines are the key.

“That is our one glowing hope right now, it is our most direct path forward,” said Dr. Elliot.

Sanford’s Vice President of Nursing & Clinical Services says the vaccines are safe and effective.

“I encourage people that are not sure about the vaccine to ask questions, clarify what your concerns are if its the side affect profile or the efficacy. Seek out your health care provider and ask those questions so you can make an informed decision,” said Kelly Hefty.

The Mayor says the lower number of hospitalizations is also an encouraging sign that the end is in sight. He also pointed out something the charts don’t show. Tenhaken believes the pandemic has taken a toll on people’s emotional and mental health. He says this was highlighted for him during last night’s city council meeting where the city’s mask mandate was discontinued.

“There’s a lot of mental fragility in the community, still from this and there will be for some time and I think that’s going to be something that we’re working through long past where we end with COVID here,” said TenHaken.

The mayor says the city has a lot of healing left to do. But he truly believes the worst is behind us.