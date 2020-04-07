Breaking News
South Dakota surpasses 300 positive COVID-19 cases, recoveries reach 98

Sioux Falls health director stresses importance of social distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the Sioux Falls Public Health Director says good social distancing practices can’t be emphazied enough.

Jill Franken says with the nicer weather, people will want to be outside but it is still important to maintain space between yourself and others.

Following the extension of Gov. Noem’s executive orders on Monday, including one specifically for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, the city is reviewing its orders to make sure current city ordinances and proclamations align. Franken said the city ordinance will be looked at by the city council Tuesday night for a second reading.

Franken says people over the age of 65-years-old or anyone with chronic health issues must be staying at home as part of the new orders.

New executive order will target Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties

Franken said she’s seen more people wearing masks. She said the mayor’s proclamation addresses what people should know about masks, which is line with updated CDC guidelines.

Page 1 of 20200406 Safer at Home Proclamation

