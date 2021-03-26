Sioux Falls considered COVID-19 hotspot in latest White House report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since January, the Sioux Falls area has more than one thousand active cases of COVID-19. There are now 1,018 active cases in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. 

The latest report from the White House COVID-19 team shows both counties are considered sustained hotspots.

With the exception of Brookings County, the rest of the state is not considered an area of concern. Statewide, there are 2,480 active cases in South Dakota, which is the highest since early February. 

In its weekly ratings, the White House report lists South Dakota as one of two orange states, which is the second highest category. The chart is based on positivity data.

The federal report also compares positivity trends over the last eight weeks. South Dakota and South Carolina are the only states marked in red for their positivity rates.  

Sioux Falls is listed as a hotspot in two different categories. It’s one of ten medium-sized cities where COVID-19 is having a high burden, which is based on the 7-day case count, the case count per 100,000 people and lab test positivity.

Sioux Falls is at the top of the list of medium-sized cities where the virus is having an increased burden. The list looks at the 7-day percent change in cases and 7-day change in lab test positivity.

According to the report, South Dakota hospitals are not seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.

