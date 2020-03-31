Sioux Falls closes parks; Mayor TenHaken frustrated by lack of power

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is closing its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic, effective immediately. But as KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing explains, it’s a lack of power that has Mayor Paul TenHaken visibly frustrated at Tuesday’s city briefing.

Senate Bill 191 would have given counties and municipalities more emergency power, including declaring public health emergencies. The bill passed the senate, but failed to pass the house on Veto Day in Pierre.

“They chose not to let us lead on the local level and take the actions we need to take in our community,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken said.

TenHaken compared the lack of power to bringing a knife to a gun fight.

“We’re being asked to lead on the local level, but without the full authority we need to lead, so we’re in a very challenging spot. I want everybody to be very clear on that,” TenHaken said.

On the local level, Sioux Falls is opting to close its parks due to a lack of social distancing.

“What that will do is close picnic shelters, basketball courts, the rims are being taken off now, so guys, sorry for the pickup games, but the rims are all coming down,” TenHaken said.

Playground equipment will be taped off, and TenHaken hopes families will police themselves.

“We don’t want to have to get to the point where we provide enforcement measures and make it a misdemeanor, make it a crime to be on a swing. I mean yesterday was beautiful. I live right behind a park, it was packed, the equipment was packed, and that was tough for me to see, so that’s why we’re doing this,” TenHaken said.

The city’s bike trails will remain open, but TenHaken has fielded complaints.

“That’s probably the next thing. If people can’t behave in a way that respects other’s personal space right now in their social distancing that’s another step we may have to take,” TenHaken said.

The closure of city parks includes dog parks, skate parks and athletic fields, but does not include Falls Park.