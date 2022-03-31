SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CDC has given the green light for some people to receive a second booster shot.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health is already offering the second COVID-19 booster shot to those who are eligible.

“We have the vaccine available here and we are recommending it to those who are immunocompromised and ages 50 or older,” said Sue Reisch, RN at SDUIH.

You do not need to be a patient at the clinic to receive a booster.

“It’s available for everyone who is wanting that, they can just give us a call, make an appointment, we just need to get a little information to get you on our schedule,” Reisch said.

The CDC is not recommending the second booster for everyone right now. Instead, it is targeted specifically to those who have compromised immune systems.

“When these viruses replicate, it makes it so it is another foreign object coming into your body and these boosters are going to help boost that immunity more in your system,” said Kayla Weyh, CMA and Lab Manager.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 537 active cases of COVID in South Dakota. Health officials still recommend practicing safe COVID guidelines.

“Try to get to a clinic if you have symptoms and get tested, there are at-home tests available that you can use if you don’t want to go out into the public, wash your hands, sanitize,” Weyh said.

The clinic also offers free masks, take-home tests and traditional medicines. South Dakota Urban Indian Health welcomes all races, tribal affiliations and insurance holders.