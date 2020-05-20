Sioux Falls City Council advances ordinance which would drop COVID-19 regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At a first reading, the Sioux Falls City Council decided Tuesday night to advance an ordinance that drops remaining COVID-19-related business regulations. The ordinance now moves on to a second reading on Tuesday.

“If this would pass at a second reading, this would go into effect May 29,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “So today’s the 19th, so we still have 10 days before anything would go into effect that we may pass next Tuesday. And between now and next Tuesday, we’re also going to have seven more days of our market telling us what’s happening.”

“Tonight’s item is yet another step in a series of significant steps that have been taken to ensure that we meet our primary objectives in managing through this pandemic for the community,” said Jill Franken, public health director with the City of Sioux Falls. “Those objectives were identified on day one of when we started this journey, and they still apply today. And that is to limit and slow the number and spread of illnesses and deaths, to preserve the continuity of community essential functions, to keep the public informed and to minimize social disruption and minimize the economic impact.”

The vote was unanimous: eight to zero.