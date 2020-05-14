Sioux Falls announces reopening of some city offices, reports one death at recovery center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a week since the Sioux Falls city council approved its new ordinance, easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. Starting next week, city buildings will start to reopen.

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken says the city has provided non-medical isolation and quarantine for 133 vulnerable guests since mid-March. Yesterday, the city learned that a woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated, has died, though the cause of her death has yet to be determined.

“An isolation center such as this is a non-medical shelter. People who stay here, they’re medically stable. They’ve not been found necessary to be hospitalized by their provider, but they simply need a room to isolate or quarantine,” Franken said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken also announced that city offices will reopen on Monday.

“If you need services from our human resources, our human relations department, city attorney’s office, G.I.S., finance, you can make appointments with those teams, come into city hall and see them at any time as well,” TenHaken said.

However, TenHaken urges people to follow safety measures while in city offices.

“Use a credit card whenever possible so we don’t have to exchange cash, change. You can still pay things on line, over the phone,” TenHaken said.

The Mayor says while masks won’t be required, he suggests you still wear them.

“We’d love you to wear a mask whenever you can. We don’t have any laws in this city requiring it but it is the right thing to do in my opinion,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says with the current data available, Sioux Falls is still projected have its peak cases occur in late May to early June.