Sioux City continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases

Sioux City, Iowa continues to see an increase in its COVID-19 case count. That’s why Sioux Falls city leaders and health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

“How is that affecting our capacity here, are we seeing cases come up here and are we going to help the people of Sioux City, and so we are looking at those things, we are looking at what is happening in Worthington and Sioux City and other areas to make sure that we have that capacity,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

TenHaken says because of where Sioux City is located, it does have options, meaning other places that can help with medical needs like Des Moines, Omaha, and Sioux Falls.