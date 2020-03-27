Sioux Area Metro limits passengers to 9 to encourage social distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the City of Sioux Falls works to slow the spread of coronavirus, changes are coming to public transportation.

Sioux Area Metro buses are now limiting how many passengers can be on board at one time. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced only nine passengers will be allowed on a bus.

“We don’t have the ability or authorities to determine what an essential ride is and asking people where you going. To them its essential to us it may not seem essential so we’re not going to make those limitations,” Mayor TenHaken said.

The 9 passenger limit went into affect Friday. Sioux Area Metro was already promoting social distancing on busses by having areas roped off.