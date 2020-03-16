1  of  4
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

Sign of love for Highmore Health residents in midst of COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — As concern over COVID-19 grows, nursing homes are taking extra precautions to protect their residents.

Highmore Health has been in complete lockdown since Wednesday. Administrator Kim Knox says no one is allowed inside the facility besides staff, who must go through a health screening before going to work.

Residents had a special surprise on Friday when some family members showed up outside to share a sign of love and support.

Knox says the decision to close the facility to visitors came after additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota. The focus of staff is to protect the residents and keep them safe. She says watching what happened at a nursing home in Washington state made the decision a “no brainer.”

A community member doesn’t want residents to be isolated so she’s started a GoFundMe to raise money for iPads. Knox says residents would use that technology to talk with family members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss