Sign of love for Highmore Health residents in midst of COVID-19 lockdown

HIGHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — As concern over COVID-19 grows, nursing homes are taking extra precautions to protect their residents.

Highmore Health has been in complete lockdown since Wednesday. Administrator Kim Knox says no one is allowed inside the facility besides staff, who must go through a health screening before going to work.

Residents had a special surprise on Friday when some family members showed up outside to share a sign of love and support.

Knox says the decision to close the facility to visitors came after additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota. The focus of staff is to protect the residents and keep them safe. She says watching what happened at a nursing home in Washington state made the decision a “no brainer.”

A community member doesn’t want residents to be isolated so she’s started a GoFundMe to raise money for iPads. Knox says residents would use that technology to talk with family members.