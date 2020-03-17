SF City Council pressing on- with adjustments

Social distancing is now a common refrain, and President Donald Trump’s guidelines suggest staying away from gatherings with more than 10 people. So where does that leave government meetings? Monday night KELOLAND News met with both Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken as well as City Councilor Christine Erickson to find out what Sioux Falls City Council meetings will look like in the time of social distancing. TenHaken says council meetings will press on.

“Right now I do see them continuing to physically happen,” TenHaken said. “We’re going to distance ourselves from each other on the dais.”

“We’re also taking the city clerk and our city attorney, and they won’t be sitting up at the dais, so us as councilors can also have some space in between us,” Erickson said.

It looks like there will be fewer people in attendance, too.

“I’m sure we’ll be implementing some policies limiting the number of people that can be in our meetings, kind of limiting some of the people who aren’t there for the business of the meeting, so we’ll maybe have some folks call in if they have to speak to an item, instead of being there in person,” TenHaken said.

“We just really request that folks that are coming to the city council meetings take those precautions: wash your hands, don’t sit right next to someone,” Erickson said.

Just a short walk away from Carnegie Town Hall is the State Theatre. Its marquee is putting timely messages in lights: sentiment which TenHaken shares, too.

“Support small businesses by buying gift cards and getting take-out, instead of going to the restaurant, things like that,” TenHaken said. “Because they are suffering. Our small business community is hurting, and we need to be sure we surround them, lift them up.”

The City Council has a regular meeting on Tuesday.