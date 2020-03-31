Seven new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries announced Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More COVID-19 positive cases and recoveries were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning.

South Dakota gained seven new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday for a total of 108, up from Monday’s 101. Recoveries went to 44, 10 more from 34 on Monday.

Active cases, currently positive COVID-19 cases, went from 66 on Monday to 63 on Tuesday.

There are 3,609 negative test results, up from Monday’s total of 3,478.

Minnehaha County had the most cases in the state with 31, up from Monday (28), while Beadle County is second with 20, unchanged from Monday (20).

During a briefing with South Dakota Department of Health officials on Tuesday, locations for two patients were updated from previous reports.

Butte County to Lawrence County

Minnehaha County to Yankton County

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state is working to make sure health care workers and first responders have protective equipment during this pandemic. She says the state has a supply of those items, which is is distributing across the area.

