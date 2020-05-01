Seven deaths related to Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village has confirmed four more residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to seven.

All together, 90 residents and employees at the village have tested positive. Several employees have recovered and are now back at work.

The South Dakota health department confirmed four more people died in Minnehaha County — it included the youngest victim so far in South Dakota, a woman in her 40’s.

The state did 191 tests on Wednesday.  

That resulted in 76 new cases, bringing the state’s total to more than 2,400.

