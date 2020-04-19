Senior skaters given one final show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Covid 19 pandemic has prevented seniors from experiencing a lot. But for three Sioux Falls figure skaters, they were allowed to perform one final time.

For seniors Mackenzie Melstad, Emma Miller and Olivia Slack, tonight’s skating show was to be a culmination of their years of hard work.



“What I’ve always dreamed about was just having this final skate be perfect for me, showing off my hard work, and everything that I’ve put in for the past 16 years,” Lincoln Senior Emma Miller said.



But COVID-19 threatened to prevent that final performance from happening. So the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club got creative, allowing each to perform in front of just their families.



“To be able to get our senior showcase that we are having, it’s a great feeling because I get to have my last skate and my last farewell,” Roosevelt Senior Mackenzie Melstad said.



After so much of their senior year has been taken away from them, getting one final skate in was a welcomed bit of normalcy.



“I’m very grateful I get to do my last skate here in Sioux Falls where I grew up. I dislike how it’s going, how this is going, but I’m very grateful for it,” Harrisburg Senior Olivia Slack said.



Mackenzie, Emma and Olivia have all been skating together since they were kids. For their final show, they thought it best to have one performance all together.



“I think our group performance is going to be really fun because I’ve literally grown up with these girls for, I think 16 years actually exactly too. I’ve known them for a very long time and this is just a bittersweet moment for all of us,” Miller said.



After their final skate, the three were given one final curtain call outside the rink.



“I just enjoy getting all the love that I’ve experienced. Just going to remember everything that’s happened,” Melstad said.

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club live streamed today’s senior show on Facebook Live, giving others a chance to watch these three seniors’ final performance.