Sen. Rounds: “Wear your mask”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A statement by a U.S. Senator from South Dakota leaves no question as to where he stands on wearing masks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While South Dakota’s new public service announcements don’t mention masking and a letter from the CEO of a Sioux Falls-based health care system to employees says his experience with COVID-19 means he doesn’t need to wear a mask, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is sending a message of his own.

Rounds says “leaders wear masks.”

In his weekly letter, Rounds told South Dakotans wearing a mask isn’t about protecting you, it’s about protecting people around you.