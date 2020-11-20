Sen. Rounds: “Wear your mask”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A statement by a U.S. Senator from South Dakota leaves no question as to where he stands on wearing masks to slow the spread of coronavirus.
While South Dakota’s new public service announcements don’t mention masking and a letter from the CEO of a Sioux Falls-based health care system to employees says his experience with COVID-19 means he doesn’t need to wear a mask, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is sending a message of his own.
Rounds says “leaders wear masks.”
In his weekly letter, Rounds told South Dakotans wearing a mask isn’t about protecting you, it’s about protecting people around you.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmaker: Not passing additional COVID relief before year’s end could be disastrousThere’s increasing sentiment on Capitol Hill that lawmakers must act fast to pass another COVID-19 relief package before the end of the year, especially as millions of Americans stand to lose unemployment benefits, face eviction or default on student loans.
- How restrictions affect the spread of COVID-19SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Feigl-Ding is an epidemiologist who grew up in South Dakota and is now also a Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. He is analyzing the data for South Dakota from multiple sources.
- First@4: Sanford social media calls for masks; first flu-related death; Parade of Lights canceledSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.