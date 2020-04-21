Breaking News
COVID-19 latest: 1 new death, 70 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations

Second Smithfield employee dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a second death associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

According to a obituary from George Boom Funeral Home, Craig Franken worked at the Smithfield meat packing plant and was exposed to COVID-19. He died from complications of the virus on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life is postponed until conditions are safe again, but the family is having a drive-by visitation. For Franken’s full obituary, click here.

The Smithfield plant has closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the virus there. It is currently the #1 hotspot in the United States for COVID-19.

South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

