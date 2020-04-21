Second Smithfield employee dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a second death associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.
According to a obituary from George Boom Funeral Home, Craig Franken worked at the Smithfield meat packing plant and was exposed to COVID-19. He died from complications of the virus on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life is postponed until conditions are safe again, but the family is having a drive-by visitation. For Franken’s full obituary, click here.
The Smithfield plant has closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the virus there. It is currently the #1 hotspot in the United States for COVID-19.
