Second COVID-19 death, 21 new in positive cases and 7 new recoveries announced

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s second COVID-19 death was announced as test results from the state department of health also showed an increase in both positive cases and recoveries Wednesday.

Dr. Josh Clayton of the South Dakota Department of Health said in a news conference today that the second COVID-19 was a resident of Beadle County.

Family members confirmed to KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke, James Valley Christian teacher Mari Hofer, who died on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19.

Family members confirm that James Valley Christian Teacher, Mari Hofer, tested positive for COVID-19. Hofer died on Saturday, after suddenly falling ill. So far we know of 2 deaths in SD. #KELONews pic.twitter.com/PZwmPHNfUG — Angela Kennecke (@AngelaKennecke) April 1, 2020

There were 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the state total to 129, up from Tuesday (108). Seven new recoveries were announced, for a total of 51, up from Tuesday (44).

Active cases, currently positive COVID-19 cases, increased to 76 from Tuesday (63). Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, first announced on Tuesday, went unchanged from Tuesday (12)

Negative test results climbed to 3,903, up from Tuesday (3,609).

Minnehaha County continues to see the highest total number of cases with 40. There have been 11 recoveries in Minnehaha County. Beadle County increased one to 21 on Wednesday. There have been 12 recoveries in Beadle County. Lincoln County became the third county to reach double digits with 11 positive cases.

In total, 30 South Dakota counties had at least one positive case.

The department of public health will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.